Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Position Trimmed by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 754.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $7,535,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 2,322,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,058. Zillow Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

