$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings. Howard Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howard Hughes.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,752.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.63 per share, with a total value of $302,771.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,519 shares of company stock valued at $651,562. 7.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 259,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 909,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,328,000 after buying an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 659,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,627,000 after buying an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,575,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded down $4.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.47. 209,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.98. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $91.82 and a 52-week high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

