1,675 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $22.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,245,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.