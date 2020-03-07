21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. 21Vianet Group updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

