ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $33.90 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

