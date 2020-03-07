Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Lifted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,574 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 3.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Accenture worth $202,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,089. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

