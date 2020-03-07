Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $25,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 505,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $178.75. 3,284,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

