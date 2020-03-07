Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

