Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce earnings per share of $2.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. Alexion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
