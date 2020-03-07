Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,688,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded down $20.63 on Friday, hitting $1,298.41. 2,656,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $892.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,455.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,321.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

