Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,298.41. 2,656,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,455.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $892.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

