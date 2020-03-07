Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.5% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $19.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,295.74. 3,226,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,321.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

