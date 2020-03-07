Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $325,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $19.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,295.74. 3,226,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The stock has a market cap of $903.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

