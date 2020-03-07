Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 79,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

GOOGL stock traded down $19.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,295.74. 3,226,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,453.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.