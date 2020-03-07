Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $19.02 on Friday, hitting $1,295.74. 3,226,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,562. The company has a market capitalization of $903.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,453.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.72. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

