AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

AMAG stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 108,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.