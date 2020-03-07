Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN traded down $22.94 on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. 5,245,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,991.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

