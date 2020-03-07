Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $22.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. 5,245,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The stock has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

