American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.65 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.
Shares of AOBC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.
About American Outdoor Brands
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
