American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.65 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

