AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

COLD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,678. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

