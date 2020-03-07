Analysts Expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to Post $2.98 EPS

Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $350.33. The company had a trading volume of 670,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,567. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $315.09 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.