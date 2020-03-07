Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.18. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

ASMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $826,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

