AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 48,871,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

