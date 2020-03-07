Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ AXNX opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.
Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.
Featured Article: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.