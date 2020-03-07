Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $782,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,318. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.