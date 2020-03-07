BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.28, 2,491,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,635,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBL. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 633,426 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 811,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after buying an additional 173,294 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 732,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 332.1% during the 4th quarter. Centenus Global Management LP now owns 648,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,471,000 after buying an additional 498,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.