BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.72 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

