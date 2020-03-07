BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.55-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1-13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion.BJs Wholesale Club also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.72 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE BJ opened at $23.91 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

