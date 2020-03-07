Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLX shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

BLX traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.78. The company had a trading volume of 388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -270.00. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -578.95%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

