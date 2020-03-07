Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

PING stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.33. 1,497,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,032. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.