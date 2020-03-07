Brokerages Anticipate WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. WPX Energy reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPX shares. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,852,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,262. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 319,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,936,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

