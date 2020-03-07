Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.97-8.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.869-7.942 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.97-8.12 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.57.
NYSE BURL opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89.
In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.