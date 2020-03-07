Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.97-8.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.869-7.942 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.97-8.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.57.

NYSE BURL opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 151.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

