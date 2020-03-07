Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $1.76-1.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.97-8.12 EPS.

BURL stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $233.57.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

