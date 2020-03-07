Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-9% yr/yr to $1.76-1.78, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.97-8.12 EPS.
BURL stock opened at $214.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.56.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 151.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
