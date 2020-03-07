CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.02 million.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 55,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,752. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

