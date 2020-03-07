CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CF Industries worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,740,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 253,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CF Industries from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of CF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.