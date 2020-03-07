Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lowered by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $496.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $517.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.09. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.