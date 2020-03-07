Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of CSH.UN traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of C$13.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -4,670.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.44.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.