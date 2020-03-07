Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million.

CDTX stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

