Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,688 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.68% of Cinemark worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. 5,145,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,282. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

