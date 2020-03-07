Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $23.39 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $581.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMTL. Northland Securities started coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

