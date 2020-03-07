Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $2.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $13.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $14.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,276 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock traded up $8.54 on Monday, reaching $333.81. 551,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,775. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $278.50 and a one year high of $365.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

