Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $216.22 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

