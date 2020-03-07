Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $108,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,156,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

