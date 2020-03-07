Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the lowest is $3.75. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $8.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $20.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.01 to $21.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $29.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.94 to $31.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.17.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total transaction of $4,416,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,725 shares of company stock worth $74,215,338 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded down $7.83 on Monday, reaching $422.34. 170,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $385.36 and a 1-year high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

