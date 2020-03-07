CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,683,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

