Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) were down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.95, approximately 3,366,071 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,140,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DLPH shares. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.46.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

