Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.27.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

