Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 7-3% (implying $2.65-2.76 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.