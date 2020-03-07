eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.39. 12,428,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,005. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

