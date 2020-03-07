Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,671,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,426 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $127,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $62.14. 7,721,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

