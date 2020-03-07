Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Stock Position Decreased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.64.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.66. The stock had a trading volume of 368,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.43. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

