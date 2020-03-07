Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Facebook were worth $93,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 33,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 150.4% in the third quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,504,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.44 and a 200-day moving average of $197.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

